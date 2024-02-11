Deadpool is back ... and this time he’s brought a friend.

That’s Hugh Jackman, making his return as Wolverine for the first time in seven years, since 2017’s Logan. You may recall that film featured the “death” of Wolverine, and was intended as Jackman’s retirement from the character and X-Men movies.

Whoopsie! Jackman is back — and for the first time he’s playing the character (along with Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s also the first time Jackman has actually worn Wolverine’s signature yellow and blue costume, after two decades playing Logan in assorted black leather and biker jackets.

So how is Jackman’s Wolverine not dead anymore? Why is he hanging out with Reynolds’ Deadpool? Why are both of them in the Marvel Cinematic Universe now? What’s this all have to do with chimichangas? If a tree falls in the woods, and no one is there to hear it, does it make a sound?

Watch the Deadpool 3 Super Bowl trailer below and found out — and to see the film’s real title:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Everyone deserves a happy ending.

Yep, that’s all we’ve got for now. But we do know this: The movie isn’t Deadpool 3. It’s Deadpool & Wolverine. And while the trailer doesn’t explain a ton, it does reveal that the Time Variance Authority from Loki plays a major role in bringing Deadpool from the Fox X-Men universe to ... somewhere else. Where the movie goes from there, and how Jackman’s Wolverine fits into all of that, remains to be seen.

Marvel also debuted the first official poster for the film:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Marvel Studios loading...

Deadpool & Wolverine is scheduled to open in theaters on July 26.

