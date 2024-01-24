There won’t be another Marvel Cinematic Universe movie in theaters until the middle of the summer, when the long-awaited and already somewhat delayed Deadpool 3 is scheduled to premiere. The first Deadpool film in over five years has been pushed back several times, first by the Marvel/Fox merger, and then by last year’s strikes.

But now, at least, production on the movie is complete. Producer/writer/star Ryan Reynolds confirmed the news on his own Twitter account today, writing “The suit hides the blood. Also sweat... But today, with Deadpool wrapping, it’s mostly tears. A giant and forever thanks to the cast and crew of our film who battled wind, rain, strikes and [Hugh Jackman] ... all under the stalwart leadership of [director Shawn Levy].”

“I got to make a movie with my closest pals and that doesn't happen very often,” Reynolds added.

Deadpool 3 is the first X-Men movie of any kind produced and released under the Marvel Studios banner. The details of the plot are still unknown, but the movie does feature the return of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine some seven years after his “retirement” from the character in Logan. The cast also includes Morena Baccarin, Jennifer Garner, Brianna Hildebrand, and Emma Corrin as the movie’s villain, although the identity of her character has not yet been revealed.

Deadpool 3 is scheduled to open in theaters on July 26, 2024. So far, that is Deadpool 3’s fourth confirmed release date; it was originally due in theaters in September of 2023. Delays then prompted a move to November ... then to May ... and then to July. Hopefully the wrapping of production mean we won’t have to wait any longer than that to see it.