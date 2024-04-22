The New ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Trailer Is R-Rated Insanity

The first Deadpool & Wolverine teaser was all about Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool. Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine only appearance in it came in the form of his shadow.

The new trailer for Marvel’s summer blockbuster this year (and only film they’re releasing in all of 2024) puts Jackman in the spotlight. It also gives us a taste of who this Wolverine is: He’s a retired superhero who failed to save his world somehow. Deadpool recruits him to help protect his own world and the people he loves. (The TVA from Loki are also involved somehow.)

Based on this trailer, the movie is really embracing its R rating, a first for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There isn’t just one F-bomb in this trailer; there are multiple F-bombs. Heck, the tagline for the movie — “LFG” — is an F-bomb in acronym form. (In the trailer, both Reynolds and Jackman say it in non-acronym form. This trailer has a real potty mouth.)

Check out the new Deadpool & Wolverine trailer below:

Here are a few new images from the movie...

There is a new poster for the film as well:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

The Time Variance Authority (TVA), a bureaucratic organization that exists outside of time and space and monitors the timeline, pulls Wade Wilson / Deadpool from his quiet life and set him on a mission that will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) alongside Wolverine.

Deadpool & Wolverine is scheduled to open in theaters on July 26.

