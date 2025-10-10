‘Alien’ Gets Horrifying High-Fashion Makeover With Xenomorph Monster High Doll

The Xenomorph just got a high-fashion makeover from Mattel.

The terrifying extraterrestrial at the center of the Alien franchise is now a Monster High doll.

According to a press release from Mattel, Monster High’s new Skullector Alien Doll “collides pop culture with Monster High’s signature alien-glam aesthetic, creating a must-have for Alien fans this Halloween season.”

The 11-inch doll features a bendable tail, heels inspired by the Facehugger, and a Xenomorph-inspired face sculpt, complete with a long, cylindrical skull dome.

The doll comes in packaging inspired by the spacecraft Nostromo from Ridley Scott’s original 1979 sci-fi horror classic. See photos, below.

“This elegantly designed doll pays tribute to the iconic Xenomorph, blending sci-fi inspiration with high fashion. It features a sheer black dress with subtle exoskeleton-inspired embellishments and a headpiece that echoes the creature’s elongated skull. With refined detail and a unique aesthetic, this release offers a fresh take on a pop culture legend and is ideal for collectors and fans of science fiction. Packaged in premium collectible packaging and accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity, this Skullector delivers horror at its most stylish,” reads the Mattel press release.

Monster High is a doll line from Mattel that blends horror-themed monsters with fashion. The brand has released a number of Skullector collaborations with various horror IPs over the years, including a Pennywise doll inspired by IT, an Annabelle doll, and a M3GAN doll, among many others.

The Monster High Skullector Alien Doll will be available exclusively for members-only purchase on the Mattel Creations website beginning October 16, and will be made available to the general public on October 17. The collectible doll retails for $85.

