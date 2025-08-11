Alien: Earth brings the long-running sci-fi series to Earth for the first time — and it brings a franchise has has previously lived on the big screen into the world of streaming movies. If the idea of watching episodic Alien horror in the relative safety of your home intrigues you, but you haven’t followed the many Alien movies, prequels, and spinoffs, we’re here to help.

In our latest video, we’ll recap more than 45 years of Alien films (and other related media) in a single video that’s under 15 minutes long. We’ll fly through the events of Ridley Scott’s Alien, James Cameron’s Aliens, David Fincher’s Alien 3, and Jean-Pierre Jeunet’s Alien: Resurrection, with a little bit of Prometheus, Alien: Covenant, and Alien: Romulus thrown in for good measure. Watch this and you will be ready to dive into Alien: Earth on FX and Hulu in no time. (Okay, well, 15 minutes. That’s almost no time.) Watch our full franchise recap below.

READ MORE: The 10 Best Horror Movies of the Last 10 Years

If you liked that video on what you need to know before you watch Alien: Earth, check out more of our videos below, including one on all the hidden Alien Easter eggs in Alien: Romulus, a ton of Alien trivia you may not know, and a bunch of secrets you might not know about James Cameron’s Aliens. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Alien: Earth premieres on August 12 on FX and Hulu.

Get our free mobile app