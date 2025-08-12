In space, no one can hear you scream — but they can hear you at the movie theater, or in your living room, and sci-fi horror has given fans plenty to scream about over the years. Still, no film is more synonymous with the subgenre or as scream-inspiring as Alien.

Ridley Scott’s seminal sci-fi masterpiece is likely the first movie you think of when it comes to sci-fi horror, especially extraterrestrial horror. It’s also one of the most influential films of all time, having inspired countless science fiction and horror films, video games, books, TV shows, and other entertainment media in the years since its 1979 release.

Aside from launching Sigourney Weaver to superstardom and introducing one of the most iconic on-screen heroes ever, the groundbreaking film also inspired an entire franchise set in the Alien universe.

That includes three sequels, two prequels, two crossover films, a spinoff movie, a handful of video games, and, now, a prequel television series. Set two years before the events of Alien, Alien: Earth follows a young woman and a group of soldiers who discover a terrifying, otherworldly threat after a spacecraft crash lands on Earth.

The Alien franchise may be the most dominating series in its subgenre, but beyond the frightening world of xenomorphs and Weyland-Yutani, plenty of other films deliver similarly spine-chilling sci-fi horror thrills.

From underwater horrors that feel more like they take place in the vast darkness of space, to spookily retro alien abduction stories, I’m rounding up ten scary sci-fi horror movies for fans of Alien that aren’t from the ever-growing Alien franchise.

For the purposes of this list, I’m omitting the most obvious movies you already know (or should know), such as 1982’s The Thing and 1987’s Predator, and focusing instead on hidden gems and other lesser-known films.

Terrifying Sci-Fi Horror Movies That Aren’t Alien From extraterrestrial alien terrors to aquatic horrors from the depths below, these are the 10 best, scariest sci-fi horror movies outside of the influential Alien film universe. Gallery Credit: Erica Russell

