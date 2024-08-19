How ‘Alien: Romulus’ Connects to All the Other ‘Alien’ Movies

Alien: Romulus was clearly made by people who love the Alien franchise. The film is set between the events of Alien and Aliens. It directly references events and people from Alien as well as its prequel, Prometheus. And it contains all sorts of subtler Easter eggs from throughout the entire franchise, even from less-popular entries like Alien: Resurrection.

Showing how Alien: Romulus fits into the Alien timeline, and highlighting all these franchise connections big and small is the subject of our latest video. Did you spot the similarities between the end of this film and Prometheus? What about between the big new alien in Romulus and Resurrection? How does Rook compare to Ash? What does this movie tell us about the origin of the Xenomorph? Watch as we explain everything you need to know about Alien: Romulus below:

Alien: Romulus is in theaters now.