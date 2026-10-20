Now this is a perk of being a TV star.

Alyson Hannigan known for a bunch of different projects; the American Pie films, How I Met Your Mother, the CW’s Penn & Teller series. But for ’90s kids she’ll always be Willow from Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

And as Willow from Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Hannigan had access to all kinds of spooky set dressings. (When you’re hanging out by the Hellmouth, spooky set dressings are something of a must.

As Hannigan revealed on her Instagram account, the folks at Buffy would regularly let her borrow pieces of the set for Halloween decorations. And when Buffy ended in 2003, she basically got to keep them forever. So now the “graveyard” outside her home is filled with priceless Buffy props.

See if you recognize any of the ones in this “Graveyard Tour” Hannigan made...

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Imagine trick-or-treating through a graveyard full of authentic Buffy props. (Imagine Willow from Buffy answering the door when you come looking for Twix bars!)

Hannigan’s had enough hit shows and films that one assumes she does not need to worry about this. But if she’s ever hard up for cash, it’s a lock that hardcore Buffy fanatics would slay someone just to get their hands on an authentic piece of the Buffy set... frankly now that she’s revealed that this stuff around her house are all legit Buffy props, I’d be a little concerned someone would try to swipe them! Better keep some stakes handy just in case. Do you think she saved any of those from the Buffy set? Or maybe an American Pie flute she could use to bludgeon would-be thieves?