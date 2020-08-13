AMC Theaters Reopening With 15 Cent Tickets

Closed since March, AMC Theatres says it will now reopen its theaters on August 20. To encourage people to return, per CNN, the world’s largest theater chain is offering "movies in 2020 at 1920 prices” — 15 cents. You can see a movie during a global pandemic for the same price people paid during the last global pandemic! What a bargain!

The special rate is good only on opening day, although you still won’t pay full price right away after that:

After opening day, tickets will still be available for cheaper than usual. Tickets for films like "Inception," "Black Panther," "Back to the Future" and "The Empire Strikes Back" will cost $5. AMC is bringing back old films since the North American box office has been essentially at a standstill with so many new movies have been delayed this year because of the outbreak.

The company expects to have two-thirds of its 600 American theaters open in time for Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, which is currently scheduled to open in America on September 3. Of course, a lot can change between then and now. But that’s the plan.

In areas where theaters are ordered to remain closed by local governments, AMC will obviously comply, so your local theater may not reopen next week or even for weeks or months. And even if your theater does open, there’s still the matter of contending with a policy that allows guests to remove their masks in the theater to eat or drink. The medical bills afterwards could possibly be astronomical, but hey: 15 cents movies!