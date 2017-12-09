Remember that animated Spider-Man movie that they said was happening, but you didn’t think was actually going to happen because c’mon an animated Spider-Man? It is actually happening. The first trailer looks incredible too: Check out your first look at Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

The film is co-written by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the directors of 21 Jump Street and, more importantly in this context, Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs and The LEGO Movie. The directors of Into the Spider-Verse are Bob Perichetti and Peter Ramsey, who’ve worked on films like Rise of the Guardians, Monsters vs. Aliens, and Puss in Boots. Here’s the official synopsis, which I am having a hard time believing is real:

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the creative minds behind The Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street, bring their unique talents to a fresh vision of a different Spider-Man Universe, with a groundbreaking visual style that’s the first of its kind. “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” introduces Brooklyn teen Miles Morales, and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask.

Even though Spider-Man movies have been a thing now for more than 15 years, it is still surreal to see stuff like this. This isn’t just Spider-Man; this is hardcore Spider-Man nerd stuff. A big budget, mainstream holiday movie about the Spider-Verse? How the heck did we get here?

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse opens in theaters on Christmas 2018.