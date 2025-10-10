Fans of KPop: Demon Hunters, the critically acclaimed Netflix phenomenon that blends supernatural action, messages of self-acceptance, and the pulse of Korean pop culture, will find plenty to love in other stylish, emotionally charged animated movies that mix music, myth, romance, and adventure.

For starters, there’s Belle, Mamoru Hosoda’s visually striking 2021 re-imagining of Beauty and the Beast. Like KPop: Demon Hunters, it fuses a pop-inspired soundtrack with dazzling visuals and explores the intersection of identity, fame, and trauma. Similarly, 2014’s Big Hero 6 delivers action, humor, and heart as its titular team of tech-savvy, young superheroes navigate grief, friendship, and responsibility to save their city.

Fans who love KPop Demon Hunters’ high energy and sleek fight choreography will undoubtedly enjoy 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which pushes animation boundaries with kinetic, music-driven visuals, while 2020’s Trolls World Tour, though much more light-hearted, doubles down on the whole save-the-world-using-music thing.

For something more intimate but still fantastical, Disney’s 2022 film Turning Red captures the chaos of growing up, the power of friendship, and the influence of fandom culture — themes that parallel the story of KPop: Demon Hunters. Meanwhile, mature viewers looking for something more edgy won’t be able to look away from 1997’s Perfect Blue, which tackles the dark side of fame as it follows the sinister journey of a young J-pop idol.

Whether it’s big, magical battles, poignant messages about self-determination, or stories about friendship you crave, these animated movies share the same beating heart as KPop: Demon Hunters as they celebrate empowerment, community, and the transformative magic of music.

Animated Movies KPop Demon Hunters Fans Must See From action-packed adventures to folklore-inspired fantasies, these gorgeously animated movies are filled with music, romance, magic, and thrills perfectly suited for fans of KPop Demon Hunters.

