‘Project Hail Mary’ Trailer: Ryan Gosling, Untrained Astronaut

In Project Hail Mary, the unlikeliest of heroes is the only person who can save the entire planet. His name ... is Ryan Gosling. (His job is not just beach anymore. Now it’s beach and space.)

The new film, based on a novel by Andy Weir (author of The Martian, which could have been the blueprint for this movie as well), stars Gosling as a humble science teacher who gets roped into a last-ditch effort to save the Earth from extinction. He winds up alone on a rocketship light-years from Earth with very little experience as an astronaut. And it’s up to him — and a new friend — to solve a mystery that is killing our Sun.

The film is directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, best known for their work on The LEGO Movie and the 21 Jump Street Series, and of course for writing and producing the Spider-Verse movies. They were supposed to direct the Han Solo movie before they left the project amidst creative differences with Lucasfilm; it looks like they finally got to do an outer space adventure. (About a guy who is solo no less!)

Watch the Project Hail Mary trailer below:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Science teacher Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) wakes up on a spaceship light years from home with no recollection of who he is or how he got there. As his memory returns, he begins to uncover his mission: solve the riddle of the mysterious substance causing the sun to die out. He must call on his scientific knowledge and unorthodox ideas to save everything on Earth from extinction… but an unexpected friendship means he may not have to do it alone.

Project Hail Mary is scheduled to open in theaters and IMAX on March 20, 2026.

