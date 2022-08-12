Anne Heche ‘Not Expected to Survive’ After Car Crash

Anne Heche’s chances of survival are looking extremely low after a car crash that took place on August 5. Heche’s car crashed into a home, resulting in a huge fire that took an hour to put out, battled by over 50 firefighters. On August 8, her publicist released a statement explaining that Heche was in a coma, in an extremely critical condition.

Her chest had been injured, and as a result, doctors hooked her up to a breathing tube. Her brain had also been deprived of oxygen for entirely too long. As of August 11, her condition has continued to decline, and she’s on life support.

A statement from Heche’s publicist reads:

Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive. It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable. Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work — especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light.

Heche rose to prominence on the soap opera Another World, earning herself a daytime Emmy. She appeared in some high-profile films shortly thereafter, such as Donnie Brasco, Volcano, Six Days, Seven Nights, and the remake of Psycho. She also had a few unreleased projects in the post-production timeline, such as The Idol and Supercell. She had recently shot a Lifetime movie called Girl in Room 13, a drama about the world of human trafficking.

