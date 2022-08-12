Anne Heche Dead at 53 Following Car Crash

Following a tragic car crash that set fire to a home and left her critically injured in a coma, actress Anne Heche has died. Her death was confirmed by People Magazine.

Firefighters at the scene said Heche was talking as they transported her from the wreckage to the ambulance, and a viral video circulated of the accident, showing a person speculated to be Heche moving on a stretcher as it was being loaded into the ambulance.

The actress, known for roles in movies like Donnie Brasco and her tumultuous youth, was initially reported as being in “stable” condition by her publicist.

Later, an update listed her in “extreme critical condition” when she slipped into a coma.

Earlier Friday, Heche’s publicist released a statement reading...

Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive. It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable. Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work — especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light.

Heche was only 53 years old.

The Best Oscar Best Picture Winners Ever More than 90 films have earned the title of Best Picture from the Academy Awards. These are the best of the best.