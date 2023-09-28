If you're a fan of movies like the Kingsman series, you aren’t going to want to miss Argylle. It’s a new meta-comedy spy thriller, directed by Matthew Vaughn, who was also behind Kick-Ass and X-Men: First Class. The movie tells the story of Elly Conway, an author whose spy thrillers somehow start affecting the lives of real-life spies. Suddenly, the real world of espionage wants her (and her cat).

Check out the trailer for Argylle below:

The script for Argylle comes from actor and writer Jason Fuchs, who previously wrote Pan and was a credited contributor to the story of the first Wonder Woman movie.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World franchise) is Elly Conway, the reclusive author of a series of best-selling espionage novels, whose idea of bliss is a night at home with her computer and her cat, Alfie. But when the plots of Elly’s fictional books—which center on secret agent Argylle and his mission to unravel a global spy syndicate—begin to mirror the covert actions of a real-life spy organization, quiet evenings at home become a thing of the past. Accompanied by Aiden (Oscar® winner Sam Rockwell), a cat-allergic spy, Elly (carrying Alfie in her backpack) races across the world to stay one step ahead of the killers as the line between Elly’s fictional world and her real one begins to blur.

Argylle is scheduled to open in theaters on February 2, 2024.

