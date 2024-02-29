Matthew Vaughn Is Making a ‘Kick-Ass’ Universe

Matthew Vaughn is not only looking to reboot Kick-Ass — he’s already working on multiple movies that will connect with the new version of the film create a Kick-Ass cinematic universe.

The original film, which came out in 2010, was directed and co-written by Vaughn, and based on the comic book by Mark Millar and John Romita Jr. The film imagined what would happen in a world where comic-book fans decided to become superheroes (without necessarily gaining the super powers that tend to make it possible to fight crime in spandex and capes). The film was an indie hit and spawned one sequel.

Now Vaughn has apparently been working on a new trilogy of interconnected films, mostly in secret. The first, titled School Fight has already been shot. The second, called The Stuntman is in production now. And the third would be called Kick-Ass once again. Vaughn recently said that the script for the reboot was half finished.

According to Variety, School Fight is “the story of a teenager who gets into a fight with a love rival at school,” while The Stuntman “tells the story of two brothers who both become stuntmen.” How the two stories connect to Kick-Ass — which was previously about an ordinary comic-book nerd named Dave Lizewski (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) who decides to become a costumed vigilante named Kick-Ass, and winds up entangled with a Batman-esque crimefighter named Big Daddy (Nicolas Cage) and his precocious daughter Hit-Girl (Chloë Grace Moretz, in her breakthrough role) — or how the new Kick-Ass differs from the original one remains to be seen.

Although Vaughn has already shot one of the films and is hard at work on the second, none of the trilogy has official release dates yet. While there were only two Kick-Ass movies in the past, Millar and various artistic partners have created many other Kick-Ass comics. Millar recently made a crossover series called Big Game, which featured characters from several of his comics, including Kick-Ass, Kingsman, and Wanted, just in case you’re wondering where a cinematic universe tied to Kick-Ass could potentially go.