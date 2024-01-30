Guy Ritchie keeps cranking out cheeky British action movies. The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is his fourth such film in five years. (The others are The Gentlemen, Wrath of Man, and Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre.) And he did all this in the midst of a pandemic while also directing two more movies in other genres; Disney’s live-action Aladdin and the war film Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant.

His latest effort (at least for a couple weeks) reunites him with the star of one of his most popular cheeky British action movies, Henry Cavill, who headlined Ritchie’s big-screen version of The Man From U.N.C.L.E. That film was based on the old ’60s spy series; this latest film is a broader action comedy supposedly based on real events from World War II involving a secret unit that helped take down the Nazis. (The real-life group that inspired this movie included future James Bond novelist Ian Fleming among its members.)

You can see the trailer for the film below.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Based upon recently declassified files of the British War Department and inspired by true events, THE MINISTRY OF UNGENTLEMANLY WARFARE is an action-comedy that tells the story of the first-ever special forces organization formed during WWII by UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill and a small group of military officials including author Ian Fleming. The top-secret combat unit, composed of a motley crew of rogues and mavericks, goes on a daring mission against the Nazis using entirely unconventional and utterly “ungentlemanly” fighting techniques. Ultimately their audacious approach changed the course of the war and laid the foundation for the British SAS and modern Black Ops warfare.

I love that this is supposedly “inspired by true events” and then it’s Henry Cavill in a handlebar mustache crashing jokes as he mows down Nazis. Basically a documentary, sure!

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is scheduled to open in theaters on April 19.

