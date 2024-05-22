‘The Witcher’ Reveals First Look at Liam Hemsworth’s Geralt

There he is: Geralt of Rivia. Or, at least, he is now.

That’s Liam Hemsworth — not Henry Cavill — in the first look at the upcoming fourth season of Netflix’s TV version of The Witcher. Cavill starred in the first three seasons of the show as Geralt. Hemsworth was announced as Cavill’s replacement in the central role back in the fall of 2022.

Today, Netflix debuted a very brief teaser, amounting to just a handful of shots. But they do include a clear close-up of Hemsworth as Geralt. And, really, he doesn’t look that much different than Cavill. Take a look at the teaser below.

The first season of The Witcher is among the most popular shows in the history of Netflix, according to the service’s own stats website. It currently sits at #10 on the company’s list of Most Popular English-Language TV shows. The season was viewed 83 million times, amassing 663,000,000 million hours viewed.

Here is The Witcher Season 4’s official synopsis:

After the shocking, Continent-altering events that close out season three, the new season follows Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri who are faced with traversing the war-ravaged Continent and its many demons apart from each other. If they can embrace and lead the groups of misfits they find themselves in, they have a chance of surviving the baptism of fire and finding one another again.

Based on the fantasy book series by Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher has become a major tentpole franchise for Netflix. In addition to this main TV series, they’ve also made an animated movie, and a prequel series, The Witcher: Blood Origin, which premiered at the end of 2022.

Netflix has yet to announce a release date for The Witcher Season 4. The show is currently in production now in the United Kingdom.

