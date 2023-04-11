Jennifer Lopez Is In Full Action Mode in ‘The Mother’ Trailer

This Mother’s Day ... great ready to meet ... one tough mother.

Behold the trailer for The Mother, Jennifer Lopez’s new Netflix thriller. In it, she plays a Liam Neeson-esque warrior/assassin/spy/all-around killer with a very particular set of skills. And when she comes under attack, she uses all those particular skills to destroy the men (including Gael García Bernal!) who threaten her beloved daughter. Big mistake Gael García Bernal! You messed with the wrong mother.

Lopez has had a busy year at the movies — or at least at the movies’ streaming-at-home equivalent. She had the charming romantic comedy Marry Me on Peacock, and then recently starred in the action comedy on Shotgun Wedding on Amazon Prime. Now she’s got this darker thriller on Netflix. (She had a whole documentary about her career, Jennifer Lopez: Halftime, debut on Netflix last year as well.)

Check out the trailer for The Mother below:

I would love to know how many movie trailers in history have included both a lingering close-up of a woman’s butt and the tagline “THIS MOTHER’S DAY.” It just feels like the overlap of the Venn diagram of those two data points would be incredible small.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

A deadly female assassin comes out of hiding to protect the daughter that she gave up years before, while on the run from dangerous men.

The Mother debuts on Netflix on May 12. What a perfect thing to watch on Mother’s Day!