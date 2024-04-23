‘Atlas’ Trailer: J.Lo Fights A.I. In an Exo-Suit

This Memorial Day ... Jennifer Lopez gets an exo-suit. On Netflix.

The film is called Atlas, and it stars Lopez in a sci-fi thriller about a future menaced by an AI terrorist. (Clearly, not the far future.) The only person who can stop it is J.Lo, with the help of her very own advanced robot fighting suit, which has its own personality that talks to her. Simu Liu and Sterling K. Brown also star.

The trailer for Atlas suggests it’s sort of like Iron Man but an iron woman talking to the robot voice in her head, and also instead of a sleek suit of armor it’s an oversized walking tank like something out of Avatar. Check out the first teaser for the movie below:

READ MORE: The Worst Netflix Blockbusters

The film is directed by Brad Peyton, who previously made the Dwayne Johnson blockbusters San Andreas and Rampage.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lopez says she was attracted to Atlas because of its “touching and moving story ... of friendship and learning how to trust; the bond between two beings who connect in disastrous circumstances and teach each other how to be more human.”

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Atlas Shepherd (Jennifer Lopez), a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence, joins a mission to capture a renegade robot with whom she shares a mysterious past. But when plans go awry, her only hope of saving the future of humanity from AI is to trust it.

Always nice when a streaming service that relies on algorithms to serve its customers makes a movie about people learning to trust advanced technology. Atlas premieres on Netflix on May 24.