The eight books in the Artemis Fowl series follow a young criminal mastermind on a series of adventures. Disney tends not to make too many movies about ruthless young criminals, though, and their adaptation of Artemis Fowl seems to shy away from the character’s more cutthroat qualities. The new trailer does feature the lead character (played by Ferdia Shaw) declaring “I’m the next criminal mastermind!” but otherwise mostly seems like a standard Disney’s sci-fi movie for kids like A Wrinkle in Time, with a brave and smart child discovering a magical world and setting off on a quest to save a missing parent (Colin Farrell, in this case).

Here’s the new trailer:

Everyone’s wearing crisp black suits, they’ve got gadgets and sunglasses; is this Artemis Fowl or Men in Black Jr.? Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Disney’s “Artemis Fowl,” based on the beloved book by Eoin Colfer, is a fantastical, spellbinding adventure that follows the journey of 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl, a descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds, as he seeks to find his father who has mysteriously disappeared. With the help of his loyal protector Butler, Artemis sets out to find him, and in doing so uncovers an ancient, underground civilization—the amazingly advanced world of fairies. Deducing that his father’s disappearance is somehow connected to the secretive, reclusive fairy world, cunning Artemis concocts a dangerous plan—so dangerous that he ultimately finds himself in a perilous war of wits with the all-powerful fairies.

Artemis Fowl opens in theaters on May 29.