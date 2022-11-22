Prepare For ‘The Way of Water’ With the Final ‘Avatar 2’ Trailer

It’s been 13 long years since James Cameron made a movie. Wait, what’s that in Pandora years? It could only be, like, one year on Pandora.

Maybe that’s why it took so long to make a sequel to Avatar. The movie, Avatar: The Way of Water, finally opens in theaters next month and the movie’s last trailer is out now. And ... it looks like Avatar! There’s evil humans in big scary robots. There are blue-skinned aliens flying on dragons and, this time, hanging out under the water. Much of the original cast is back as well, including Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, and Giovanni Ribisi. And there are new members of the cast too, like Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, and Cameron’s old Titanic star Kate Winslet, who plays a new Na’vi character named Ronal.

Watch the Way of Water trailer below:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, “Avatar: The Way of Water” begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

For more on the film check out the recent GQ profile of Cameron, which details the long road he took to get The Way of Water to the screen. It’s a really interesting piece, but maybe the most eye-popping detail: One effects shot that Cameron was working on while GQ was hanging around was numbered “405” — which meant that that one individual shot had gone through 405 different versions before it got to him. Damn.

Avatar: The Way of Water will premiere in theaters on December 16. Tickets for the film are on sale now.