‘Avatar’ Is Returning to IMAX Theaters

Ahead of the release of the years-in-the-making sequel Avatar: The Way of Water, James Cameron’s original Avatar is returning to theaters. And if you want to watch it on the big screen, you will have a lot of different ways to do it. The film will be showing in 3D, in Dolby Cinemas, and — if you want a really big look at the world of Pandora — the film will be back in IMAX as well.

Now if you just want to refresh your memory about the film before The Way of Water, the film is widely available on home video. But Avatar was designed as an epic big-screen experience. And the print for this re-release has been remastered in 4K. So it’s going to look a lot better (not to mention way bigger) back in a theater than it will on your television or laptop.

Here is a trailer for Avatar’s IMAX re-release:

Avatar stars Sam Worthington, Stephen Lang, Zoe Saldana, CCH Pounder, Joel David Moore, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, and Sigourney Weaver, all of whom will reappear in the sequel (although some will be in new roles). If you can get a true IMAX with the really enormous screen and booming sound system, there’s really nothing else like it in the world of modern movies.

Avatar returns to theaters (including IMAX) on September 23. The first of four upcoming sequels: Avatar: The Way of Water, is scheduled to open exclusively in theaters on December 16.

