James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ Will Be Shot Entirely in IMAX

James Gunn’s Superman is going to be shot in IMAX.

Gunn himself confirmed that interesting tidbit in response to a fan question on Threads.

After sharing footage from the movie’s European locations, Gunn confirmed that “the whole movie is shot in IMAX.”

In recent years, the large-scale format has become the shooting style of choice for many blockbuster filmmakers. And Superman will not even be the first Superman movie shot at least partially in IMAX; Zack Snyder‘s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice contained sequences shot with IMAX 65mm cameras. (So did Wonder Woman 1984.) Blue Beetle and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom were shot with IMAX digital cameras well.

This won’t be Gunn’s first time working with IMAX, either. He shot last year’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and 2021’s The Suicide Squad digitally for IMAX as well.

Other recent blockbusters shot for IMAX (digitally or on film) include Avatar: The Way of Water, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, No Time to Die, and Jordan Peele’s Nope.

As films continue to look for ways to distinguish themselves from television, large-formats like IMAX have become increasingly popular in mainstream blockbusters. Marvel and DC make TV shows and you can watch at home; you can also see their movies on streaming after a few months in theaters. But if you want that massive visual experience, you can’t wait for streaming. (Plus those IMAX theaters charge a few bucks extra for tickets, so the studios really like that.)

Gunn’s Superman is scheduled to open in theaters on July 11, 2025. Originally titled Superman: Legacy, Gunn recently announced the title had been shortened to simply Superman. The film will launch a new DC movie universe, and stars David Cornswet as Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, plus a roster of DC heroes that includes Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion), Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi), Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan), and Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced).

