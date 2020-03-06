Great Scott! Check Out These ‘Back to the Future’ Reunion Photos

While we live in a future far past the one imagined in Back to the Future Part II — and while we never got flying cars or pizza rehydrators in our kitchens — people still love the time traveling film series by director Robert Zemeckis and screenwriter Bob Gale. And people really love the trilogy’s stars, Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd.

While the Back to the Future franchise ended 30 years ago, Fox and Lloyd do occasionally reunite, typically for a good cause — and often for Fox’s own foundation, The Michael J. Fox Foundation, which is dedicated to finding a cure to Parkinson’s Disease. (Fox was diagnosed with the illness in 1991.) In fact, Marty and Doc got back together recently at the Michael J. Fox Foundation’s Poker Night, and posted photos of the reunion on their individual Instagram accounts.

Here’s Lloyd’s, with the caption “Going 88mph for the @michaeljfoxorg Poker Night!”

Michael J. Fox posted his own photo of the reunion, with the caption “All in with @mrchristopherlloyd at @michaeljfoxorg Poker Night!”

If you need more Back to the Future content in your life, you should know that the Back to the Future stage musical recently premiered at Manchester Opera House. Following its initial run there, it’s expected to move to London’s West End. Hopefully Broadway will follow at some point. If not, maybe it can open in Hill Valley instead.