Just in time to get people ready ahead of the spookiest time of the year, a trailer for Spirit Halloween: The Movie has been released. The film is made in collaboration between Strike Back Studios and Spirit Halloween, the seasonal costume store. It’s essentially a tween-horror, along the lines of Goosebumps or Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark. It features a cast of mostly new actors, starring in their film debuts.

The movie itself tells the story of three kids who decide that they’re going to spend a night locked up in a Spirit Halloween store. While there, they find themselves embroiled in the story of Alec Windsor, a local man who died under mysterious circumstances. He’s portrayed by Christopher Lloyd. Over the course of the evening, they realize that the store might not be exactly what it seems. The animatronics in the store begin to come to life, attempting to hunt the children down.

The official film synopsis is as follows:

When a new pop-up Halloween store opens in a deserted strip mall, three middle school friends who think they’ve outgrown trick or treating make a dare to spend the night locked inside the store Halloween night. But they soon find out that the store is haunted by an angry evil spirit who has possessed the creepy animatronic characters. The kids will need to embark on a thrilling and spooky adventure in order to survive the night and avoid becoming possessed themselves.

The film will see a limited release at theaters across the country starting on September 30 of 2022, while also going to Video-On-Demand services shortly after that on October 11. It’s also due for a Blu-ray and soundtrack release a little bit later on down the line. Spirit Halloween itself is a Halloween supply store, opening up seasonally nationwide. Dates vary depending on location, but most stores have shuttered their doors by November 2.

You can watch the trailer below:

