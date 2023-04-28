An official trailer has been released for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Rather than diving further into Katniss Everdeen’s story, we follow a new protagonist — and it’s none other than Coriolanus Snow. You may know him as the guy running Panem and making sure the whole capitol and district system continued in the earlier Hunger Games novels and films.

In this prequel sees Snow (played by Tom Blyth) begin his descent into the sneaky, power-hungry dictator mentality we’ve come to know. He wasn’t really always bad exactly though. Snow is cared for by his grandmother after being orphaned during the war. Snow is then appointed to be a mentor for a young girl (Rachel Zegler) who will be competing in the 10th Hunger Games. Having been put in this spot, he’s also privy to some insider information about the games. The games aren't quite rigged, but they’re definitely stacked against all of the competitors. Every possible tool is at the Gamemaker's disposal to ensure that the Games are as much of a spectacle as possible.

Check out the trailer below:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES follows a young Coriolanus (Tom Blyth) who is the last hope for his failing lineage, the once-proud Snow family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With his livelihood threatened, Snow is reluctantly assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), a tribute from the impoverished District 12. But after Lucy Gray’s charm captivates the audience of Panem, Snow sees an opportunity to shift their fates. With everything he has worked for hanging in the balance, Snow unites with Lucy Gray to turn the odds in their favor. Battling his instincts for both good and evil, Snow sets out on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will ultimately become a songbird or a snake.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is scheduled to hit theaters on November 17, 2023.

