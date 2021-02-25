‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ Get a New Movie From Paramount Plus

Beavis and Butt-Head once did America. Now they’re going to do streaming.

[Insert your own Butt-Head impression here making fun of what I wrote.]

Yes, the iconic teen slackers, Beavis and Butt-Head — teen slackers, I might add, who are now more than 25 years old — are returning to life on the new Paramount+ streaming service. (The site is a reconfigured and expanded version of CBS All Access.) The name makes it sound like it only has movies, but Paramount is a subsidiary of ViacomCBS, and will contain movies and programming from a broad variety of sources within the company. Viacom, for example, also owns MTV — where Beavis and Butt-Head first premiered in 1992 as a short by animator Mike Judge that aired on the anthology series Liquid Television.

The announcement was made by Beavis and Butt-Head themselves, in a “Zoom call” that was posted to YouTube:

Beavis and Butt-Head originally ran for seven seasons on MTV. Their first movie, Beavis and Butt-Head Do America, premiered in theaters in 1996. Judge frequently discussed his desire to do a sequel through the years, but it took the rise of streaming services hungry for nostalgia-driven content to make it happen. (A revival series had previously been announced for Comedy Central, but it has yet to appear.)

It looks like the show’s title characters will remain the same obnoxious teens they were back in the 1990s; they haven’t aged a day in the 20+ years their show went off the air. (Based on the Zoom joke in the teaser, it seems like Beavis and Butt-Head now live in 2021, not back in the ’90s.) Honestly, a show about Beavis and Butt-Head today as 45 year olds sounds way funnier and more interesting. But, y’know, whatever.