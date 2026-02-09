It’s a new week, and that means new series and new TV show seasons are now airing on television and streaming online.

If you’re looking for a new series to binge-watch, a new TV show to get hooked on with your partner or pals, or just want to know if any of your favorite shows have a new season or special out soon, we’ve got you covered.

While movies are great for a one-night escape, TV shows and streaming series require a little more commitment with (typically) a long-term payoff. Whether you’re looking for your next all-in TV obsession, or just something you can casually play in the background while you do chores, plenty of new TV shows and series are available to watch this week.

New TV Shows, New Seasons & New Streaming Series Out This Week

This week you can catch a new season of hit reality dating show Love Is Blind. There’s also a new Irish comedy series from the creator of Derry Girls, as well as a brand new docu-series from A24.

So, get your remotes (or streaming devices) ready and hit play on these new TV shows now airing, and don't forget to check out last week’s new TV releases here.

Love Is Blind (Season 10 Premiere)

Season 10 of the hit reality dating show follows a new group of singles as they date in isolated pods, unable to see each other while forming romantic bonds before meeting in person.

Where to watch Love Is Blind: The first six episodes of Season 10 will premiere exclusively on Netflix on February 11, with additional episodes made available to stream on Wednesdays. Episodes 7, 8, and 9 will hit the streamer on February 18; Episodes 10 and 11 will begin streaming February 25; and the final, twelfth episode will stream beginning March 4.

Love Story

Ryan Murphy’s latest limited anthology series dives into the high-profile whirlwind romance and, later, tragic deaths of JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette.

Where to watch Love Story: The first three episodes will premiere on FX at 9PM ET on February 12, with subsequent episodes to air weekly. The limited series will also be available to stream via Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

READ MORE: Melania Has a Higher Rotten Tomatoes Score Than The Godfather

Can You Keep a Secret?

In this comedy series, a family navigates shocking secrets and deceptions when their overbearing grandmother commits life insurance fraud following the presumed death of her husband.

Where to watch Can You Keep a Secret?: All six episodes will be available to stream on Paramount+ beginning February 12.

How to Get to Heaven From Belfast

In this Irish comedy series, three lifelong friends are pulled into a dark mystery and embark on a chaotic adventure across Ireland after reuniting at a wake for their late classmate.

Where to watch How to Get to Heaven From Belfast: All episodes will be available to stream via Netflix beginning February 12.

Neighbors

From HBO and A24, this new docu-series explores some of the most outrageous, chaotic disputes between real-life neighbors, as well as the extreme lengths some residents will go to when navigating even the most absurd conflicts with their neighbors.

Where to watch Neighbors: The docu-series will premiere on HBO and HBO Max at 9PM ET. on February 13, with subsequent new episodes available to stream each week.

Get our free mobile app