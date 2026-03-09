As we roll into a brand new week, new series and new TV show seasons are airing on television and streaming online.

Looking for a new series to binge-watch, a new TV show to get hooked on with your partner or pals, or just want to know if any of your favorite shows have a new season or special out soon? We’ve got you covered.

While movies are great for a one-night escape, TV shows and streaming series require a little more commitment with (typically) a long-term payoff. Whether you’re looking for your next all-in TV obsession, or just something you can casually play in the background while you do chores, plenty of new TV shows and series are available to watch this week.

New TV Shows, New Seasons & New Streaming Series Out This Week

This week you can watch a new crime thriller starring Nicole Kidman, as well as a sharp new docu-series about the Murdoch family. Plus, don't forget to watch the Oscars this Sunday (March 15).

Get your remotes (or streaming devices) ready and hit play on these new TV shows now airing, and don't forget to check out last week’s new TV releases right here.

Scarpetta

Nicole Kidman plays a forensic pathologist who investigates a serial killer across two timelines in the tense new crime thriller series Scarpetta.

Where to watch Scarpetta: You can watch all eight episodes of the new series exclusively on Amazon Prime Video beginning March 11.

Dynasty: The Murdochs

The rise of media titan Rupert Murdoch and the ruthless battle among his children to control his global empire are explored via previously unseen footage, documents, and interviews in Dynasty: The Murdochs.

Where to watch Dynasty: The Murdochs: All four episodes of the docu-series will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix beginning March 13.

The Madison

Taking place in the Yellowstone universe and starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell, The Madison follows an affluent family as they move from New York City to Montana’s Madison River Valley following a tragic loss.

Where to watch The Madison: The first three episodes of the new series’ debut season will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ on March 14.

Age of Attraction

Forty singles between the ages of 22 and 60 form authentic romantic connections without knowing their partners’ ages in Age of Attraction, a new dating show hosted by Nick Viall and Natalie Joy.

Where to watch Age of Attraction: The new reality dating series will stream exclusively on Netflix starting March 11.

98th Academy Awards

Conan O’Brien hosts the 98th annual Academy Awards this year, with films such as Sinners, One Battle After Another, and Marty Supreme leading the nominations.

Where to watch the 2026 Oscars: The 98th annual Academy Awards ceremony will air live on ABC as well as stream live simultaneously on Hulu at 7PM E.T. on March 15.

