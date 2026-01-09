The Best Horror Movie of Every Year of the 1980s

The 1980s were a great decade for scary vibes. Some of that might have had to do with things bubbling through popular culture and the public consciousness in those years. But the explanation for the ’80s horror boom could also be a lot more mundane and practical: The rise of VHS and video stores, which gave horror movies access to a much broader audience. That made these films more profitable than ever before, and inspired countless directors to turn to horror to jumpstart their careers.

As a result, making a list of the best horror movies of the 1980s is really hard — there are many worthy options to choose from. Even narrowing things down by going one year at a time is rough; there were great horror movies every single year of the decade. How do you name just ten films to represent the hundreds of horrors that filled theaters and Blockbusters during the decade?

The titles that follow represent ScreenCrush’s attempt to give a shape and an overview to that tumultuous and terrifying decade with just one great horror film per year, from 1980 to 1989. Our picks show how expansive the horror genre got during the ’80s; there are iconic slasher movies, psychological thrillers, bloody gorefests, nightmarish works of surrealism, some zombies, a couple of werewolves, and even a dude with a chainsaw for a hand.

No matter their stories or monsters, they’re united by bold images and incredible (and practical!) special effects. Read our picks below — but maybe don’t watch any of them alone in a dark room unless you’re prepared to get very little sleep tonight...

The Best Horror Movie of Every Movie of the 1980s All through the 1980s, gore fans were treated to one great horror film after another. Here is the best from each year of the decade.

