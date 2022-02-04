The Best Adult Animated Series On Netflix

There was once a time when cartoons were geared exclusively towards children, but thankfully, those days are long gone. The animation genre has exploded over the past two decades, expanding into the realm of adult comedy and drama. As it turns out, Netflix has a lot to offer when it comes to adult cartoons, from ground-breaking anime series to laugh-out-loud comedies backed by A-list voice talent.

Whether you’re looking for a raunchy sitcom, a subtle character study, or a science fiction showdown, Netflix has plenty of titles to choose from that will satisfy a wide variety of tastes. Some shows even incorporate multiple genres into one, blending sharp jokes with grounded, relatable situations that mimic the motions of our day-to-day lives. Other shows have fun melding animation styles — the Netflix anthology series Love, Death, & Robots employs a new drawing technique every episode.

The power of animation gives us the chance to explore visually-enticing worlds that would be hard to pull off in a live-action series. In Pendleton Ward’s The Midnight Gospel, for instance, we get to visit a new, trippy environment in each installment as our lead character hops from universe to universe. Cartoons also carry a sense of nostalgia for our weekend mornings spent in front of the television, which is why Kyle Mooney’s Saturday Morning All Star Hits! makes for such a fun watch.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best adult animated series available for streaming on Netflix right now. These well-crafted shows prove that cartoons aren’t just for kids.

The 10 Best Adult Cartoons On Netflix

