You might call me a connoisseur of Letterboxd reviews. I certainly do when my wife yells at me for looking at my Letterboxd app on my phone when she’s trying to have a conversation with me. (I’m kidding. Mostly.)

I just can’t help myself! For a movie dork like myself, Letterboxd is like a port in the storm of our modern internet hellscape. Millions of cinephiles all coming together to log and rank what they watch — while many of them leave pithy, clever reviews for their followers to read. Today I’m collecting 25 of the best Letterboxd reviews I’ve found in my recent reading on the site.

Be aware: There are many different kinds of Letterboxd reviews. That‘s one of the beautiful things about the app; there’s no style guide, no editor, no one telling you what is allowed or not. Some people write deeply personal essays about their connections to movies. Others pen long, perceptive analyses about what they watch. Those kinds of reviews are tough to compile in an easily digestible list, but maybe we’ll make another crack at those sorts of Letterboxd reviews another day.

For the purposes of this list, I decided to restrict myself just to shorter, wittier reviews. They’re a little like reading Film Twitter in its early days, back when you could look at that site without it setting your eyeballs on fire. Remember that? Ah, the good old days...

The Best Letterboxd Reviews We picked 25 of our favorite, funniest, wittiest reviews on the movie app.

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