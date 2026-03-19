Ah, Letterboxd. The only not-monstrous social media platform. For movie lovers, Letterboxd is an oasis of sanity in a crazy world.

It’s also a great way to distract oneself from the horrors on every other social media app. One of my favorite Letterboxd time wasters is clicking to the “Films” tab and then looking at users’ favorite and least favorite movies during certain time periods by sorting the site’s massive database by “Average Rating,” either highest or lowest first.

By comparing the lowest results for the second half of the 2010s and the first half of the 2020s I was able to create this list of the 10 worst movies of the last ten years, from 2016 to 2025, according to the thousands of user ratings on Letterboxd.

What I found: Letterboxd users are definitely biased towards (or maybe in this case against) streaming movies. Six of the ten films were direct-to-streaming releases. (Four of ’em were released by Netflix alone.) That doesn’t mean the app’s users are any tougher on films they watch at home. I think what’s more likely is a) people are a lot less inclined to spend $20 and head to a movie theater to watch a film they’ve heard is a piece of junk — but they might be willing to watch (and laugh at) the latest infamous pile of cinemuck on streaming. I also think it’s likely that b) A lot of streaming-only movies are really, really, really, really, really bad.

For instance: The following ten movies of the last ten years. They’re, like, really bad.

The Worst Movies of the Last 10 Years (2016-2025) According to Letterboxd)

READ MORE: The 10 Best Netflix Original Movies of the Last 10 Years