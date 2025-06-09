The Worst Movies of 2025 So Far, According to Letterboxd

At the midpoint of 2025, how many films have you seen? A couple? A couple dozen? Maybe 100 if you’re a real movie nerd? (No shade intended; as of this writing I’ve watched 165 movies. I actively aspire to real movie nerd status.)

That’s nothing. According to the cinephile website and social media app Letterboxd, their database of 2025 film titles includes 19,954 different entries. Almost 20,000 films (and TV shows)! And I’ve only seen 165? I’ve been slacking off. I need to stop talking to my wife and children and start watching more stuff.

No one has seen all those movies, but Letterboxd has millions of active users, all logging what they watch every second of every day of the year. And you can sort their ratings (on a zero to five-star scale) according to the lowest average score. When you do that, you can see all 19,954 films listed in worst to best order — at least according to the people on Letterboxd.

And when you do that, this is what you get: The 12 worst films of 2025 so far. The titles below range from $200-million-budgeted blockbusters to little oddballs made by independents trying to capitalize on public domain laws. There are major theatrical releases, and streaming titles from various apps and sites. There are no-names and big movie stars; American films and international movies from around the globe. And, for whatever reason, a lot of Netflix releases. Go figure.

So here they are, ranked from kinda tolerable to the most utterly unbearable — the worst films of the year so far according to Letterboxd:

