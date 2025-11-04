The Worst Movie of Every Decade, According to Letterboxd
Believe it or not, there are some people out there who only want to watch good movies. If they hear a movie is bad, they avoid it.
I call these people “suckers.”
C’mon: What’s more fun than a bad movie? Okay, a good movie, yes. But sometimes, you just want to wallow in filth. You want to laugh at weird dialogue and bizarre acting choices and out-of-focus camerawork and incomprehensible plotting. You want to see something that makes you think “You know what? Maybe I could become a filmmaker? These people did it! How much worse could I possibly be?” At those times, a good movie simply won’t do. You need the worst of the worst.
That’s when I turn to a site like Letterboxd, the fantastic social media app for cinephiles, and examine their massive database of over 1 million films, sorting titles according to their lowest average score and year of release. When you do that according to all the film’s released in a decade, you can see the single lowest-rated film of every ten years dating back to the dawn of cinema. Below, I’ve compiled a little over a century of those scores.
I’m slightly ashamed to admit that I have only seen eight out of the ten titles ranked the worst of the worst as of this writing. But on the plus side, I know exactly what I’m going to watch the next time I’ve got the urge to fall down a deep dark rabbit hole of cinematic dreck.
