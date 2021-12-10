In another time, the mass closure of movie theaters around the world would have destroyed the demand for movie trailers. These days, most trailers are consumed on computers or phones rather than in theaters — and now everything from television shows to video games to comic books get trailers. Even when the pandemic put much of the entertainment industry on pause, the trailers kept right on coming. So in addition to ranking the best movies and television shows of 2021, we decided to rank the best movie trailers as well.

Keep in mind that we’re judging the trailers, not the movies — which in a couple cases on our list haven’t even been released yet. As long as the trailer itself came out in 2021, it was eligible for inclusion. So whether they’re still coming soon to a theater near you, or they’re already available on streaming, here are the best movie trailers of 2021...