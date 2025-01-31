12 Movie Titles That Make No Sense Until You See the Movie

There’s an art to crafting the perfect movie title, and the best ones reveal just enough of a movie’s vibe without giving away anything that happens. Enough to intrigue, without spoiling. It’s a fine needle to thread, but somehow most movies manage to do it, drawing us in with just a couple of words and convincing us to stay for two or more hours.

But there are movies whose titles are a little confusing, or downright nonsensical. This can also work in a movie’s favor — what better way to find out what a movie’s title means than by ... going to see it?? Tickets are bought, the movie profits, the audience finds out what it all means, and everyone’s happy. There are some titles, however, that are so weird you wouldn’t even be able to fathom what they’re referring to until you’re actually sitting down and watching the movie. These sometimes stick with us the longest.

Today, we’re celebrating those movies whose titles give us absolutely nothing; phrases or even made-up words and names that might not even be revealed in the actual film, whose meaning you have to parse on your own. Some of these movies use the words in the movie, some of them don’t, but, by the time you’ve watched them, you usually have a pretty good grasp on why their makers chose to call them that. Just don’t ask us to explain what “quantum of solace” actually means.

