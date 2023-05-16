It’s mind-boggling to consider, but the Fast & Furious franchise is now more than 20 years old. It started way back in 2001 with The Fast and the Furious, a relatively humble (but extremely stylish) thriller about a street racer played by Vin Diesel, and an undercover cop, played by Paul Walker. While Walker sadly passed away in 2013, the Fast franchise is still going strong. Somehow, ten films later, they’re not about cops and street racers anymore; now they’re gigantic blockbusters about super spies who uses cars and motorcycles and tanks to save the world.

How in the world did we get here? You need to watch a lot of Fast movies to find out. If you don’t have the time, but you want to be fully caught up for Fast X, our latest video is here to help. It retells the 22+ year history of The Fast Saga in about 15 minutes. It tells you everything you need to know about Dominic Toretto, Brian O’Conner, Letty, Hobbs, Shaw, Gisele, Han, and many more. Watch it below:

