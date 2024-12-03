We’ve come to the end of another year at the movies — which, for some reason, is marked at the very beginning of December. (Don’t blame me; I don’t make the rules. This is just the way it is.)

Lately, I’ve heard rumblings from colleagues that 2024 was not a good year for movies. I’m not so sure. Tradition dictates a critic pick just ten favorite titles at the end of the year (or early December) for their best-of list. This year I had so many worthy contenders that I said nuts to that and picked 20 movies instead. And I could have easily picked 30 titles.

Looking over my favorites, I see ambitious blockbusters, bold independents, heart-wrenching dramas, horror, action, romance, thrillers, and animated features. One thing I don’t see: Out-and-out comedies. So maybe it was a good year for movies — but not for every single kind. (Hollywood studios: Take note. There is an underserved audience out there waiting to laugh. Especially right now.)

Without further rambling or complaining about the fact these “year-end” lists creep earlier and earlier all the time, let’s get to my personal picks for the 20 best movies of 2024...

The Best Movies of 2024 Our editor and critic’s picks for the top 20 movies of 2024. Gallery Credit: Matt Singer

Honorable Mentions (In Alphabetical Order): Dahomey, Do Not Expect Too Much From the End of the World, Evil Does Not Exist, Janet Planet, Made in England: The Films of Powell & Pressburger, The Old Oak, Sing Sing, Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat, Thelma, Wicked

