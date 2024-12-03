The Best Movies of 2024
We’ve come to the end of another year at the movies — which, for some reason, is marked at the very beginning of December. (Don’t blame me; I don’t make the rules. This is just the way it is.)
Lately, I’ve heard rumblings from colleagues that 2024 was not a good year for movies. I’m not so sure. Tradition dictates a critic pick just ten favorite titles at the end of the year (or early December) for their best-of list. This year I had so many worthy contenders that I said nuts to that and picked 20 movies instead. And I could have easily picked 30 titles.
Looking over my favorites, I see ambitious blockbusters, bold independents, heart-wrenching dramas, horror, action, romance, thrillers, and animated features. One thing I don’t see: Out-and-out comedies. So maybe it was a good year for movies — but not for every single kind. (Hollywood studios: Take note. There is an underserved audience out there waiting to laugh. Especially right now.)
Without further rambling or complaining about the fact these “year-end” lists creep earlier and earlier all the time, let’s get to my personal picks for the 20 best movies of 2024...
The Best Movies of 2024
Gallery Credit: Matt Singer
Honorable Mentions (In Alphabetical Order): Dahomey, Do Not Expect Too Much From the End of the World, Evil Does Not Exist, Janet Planet, Made in England: The Films of Powell & Pressburger, The Old Oak, Sing Sing, Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat, Thelma, Wicked
READ MORE: 10 Crazy Passion Projects That Almost Didn’t Get Made