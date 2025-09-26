Everything New on HBO Max in October 2025
Look if you’re going to make a prequel to Stephen King’s It, the only time to release is is in October. That’s when the new series It: Welcome to Derry, premieres on HBO Max. Based on King’s concepts and developed by much of the same team behind the two recent It movies, it (sorry) takes place in the early 1960s and reveals a previous altercation between an earlier generation of kids and Pennywise the evil clown. (Bill Skarsgard will reprise his role from the films as well.) Guessing it goes great for all involved and nothing terrifying happens at all!
Okay, so if the real world these days is scary enough already without a TV show about a demonic clown, HBO and HBO Max also have The Chair Company, a new series from Tim Robinson. Otherwise ... yeah, this is Halloween season on streaming. It’s all about horror. HBO Max will also get the streaming premiere of the recent A24 film Bring Her Back, plus a host of classic horror titles, including the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise, The Exorcist, and a bunch of Halloween and Insidious movies.
Here’s everything coming to HBO Max in October...
TITLES COMING TO HBO MAX IN OCTOBER
October 1
2 Days in New York
50 First Dates
A Nightmare on Elm Street
A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge
A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors
A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master
A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child
Alan Partridge
All Eyez on Me
Beetlejuice
Big, Beautiful Tariffs: A Fareed Zakaria Special (CNN Originals)
Broken English
Bronson
Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh
Christine
Confidence
Crime in the Streets
Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1932)
Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1941)
Drag me to Hell
Edward Scissorhands
Enemy
Fay Grim
Firestarter
Freaks
Freddy vs. Jason
Friday the 13th (2009)
From Hell It Came
Gone Girl
Gremlins (1984)
Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
Halloween: Resurrection
Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers
Hereditary
Highway 301
House of Wax (1953)
House on Haunted Hill (1958)
I Died a Thousand Times
I Give it a Year
Indestructible Man
Inside the Walls of Folsom Prison
Insidious: Chapter 2
Insidious: Chapter 3
Interview with the Vampire
Intruder in the Dust
Isle of the Dead
It’s Complicated
Krypto Saves the Day: Halloween Havoc
Lady in the Lake
Los Cronocrimenes
Macabre
Marcel the Shell with Shoes
Mirror Mirror
National Velvet
Nora Prentiss
Paddy Chayefsky: Collector of Words
Page One
Pearl: The X-Traordinary Origin Story
Phenix City Story
Poltergeist (1982)
Practical Magic
Pride
Scooby-Doo (2002)
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Shame
Talk to Me (2023)
Tension
The Black Scorpion
The Brothers McMullen
The Cyclops
The Disembodied
The Exorcist (1973)
The First Monday in May
The Gangster
The Harvey Girls
The Lobster
The Monster
The Mummy (1959)
The Mummy (2017)
The Mystery of the Wax Museum
The Picture of Dorian Gray
The Return of Doctor X
The Shining
The Sixth Sense
The Steel Jungle
The Switch
The Tattooed Stranger
The Unfaithful
The Walking Dead (1936)
The Watch
The Witch
Tickled
Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
Trick 'r Treat
Uncut Gems
War for the Planet of the Apes
X
You Can't Get Away with Murder
Zombies on Broadway
October 2
Air India Crash: Declassified (Discovery, 2025)
E.B. White's Charlotte's Web, Season 1
Mysteries of the Abandoned, Season12 (Discovery)
The Friday the 13th Murders, Season 1 (ID)
The Real Murders on Elm Street, Season 2 (ID)
October 3
Bring Her Back (A24)
Where We Call Home, Season 4 (Magnolia Network)
October 6
SMILING FRIENDS, Season 3 (Adult Swim)
October 7
Dr. Sanjay Gupta Reports: It Doesn't Have to Hurt (CNN Originals)
One Day in October, Season 1
October 8
Alex vs America, Season 5 (FOOD Network)
Baylen Out Loud, Season 2 (TLC)
October 9
Vgly, Season 2 (Max Original)
October 10
Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2G (Cartoon Network)
Homes With a View, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)
Lu & The Bally Bunch, Season 1D (Cartoon Network)
The Alabama Solution (HBO Original)
The Substance (MUBI)
October 11
Bering Sea Gold, Season 19 (Discovery)
Impractical Jokers, Season 12A (truTV)
October 12
The Chair Company, Season 1 (HBO Original)
The Snake Catcher, Season 1 (Animal Planet)
October 15
7 Little Johnstons, Season 16 (TLC)
Graveyard Carz, Season 20
Mother May I Murder?, Season 2 (ID)
Pan
October 17
An Intimate Evening with Adam Pally (HBO Original)
Baby Assassins Everyday!, Season 1
Beach Cottage Chronicles, Season 5 (Magnolia Network)
Ignite, Season 1
La Grande Maison Tokyo Special
La Grande Maison Tokyo, Season 1
Light of My Lion, Season 1
Love is for the Dogs, Season 1
Mr. Mikami's Classroom, Season 1
Please Die My Beloved, Season 1
The Thaw, Season 3 (Max Original)
True Beauty, Season 1
Until I Destroyed My Husband's Other Family, Season 1
Vivant, Season 1
Who Saw The Peacock Dance in the Jungle?, Season 1
October 19
Anything But Gray, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)
October 20
Haha, You Clowns, Season 1 (Adult Swim)
October 21
Armed Only With A Camera: The Life And Death of Brent Renaud (HBO Original)
The Simril(l)s: A Family in Black and White, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Originals)
October 22
Holmes Family Rescue, Season 3 (HGTV)
Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody
October 23
Expedition X, Season 10 (Discovery)
Dangerously Obese, Season 2 (TLC)
October 24
Lakeside Retreats, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)
Teen Titans Go!, Season 9D (Cartoon Network)
October 26
It: Welcome to Derry, Season 1 (HBO Original)
October 27
Naked and Afraid Brazil XL, Season 1 (discovery+)
October 28
Country Doctor (HBO Original)
The United States vs. Harvard, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Originals)
October 29
American Monster, Season 13 (ID)
Survival of the Beast, Season 1 (Animal Planet)
October 30
Fatal Engineering, Season 1 (Science)
Sorry, Baby (A24)
October 31
House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 246 (HGTV)
Jonathan Ross Haunted Homecoming, Season 1 (Travel)
Old Home Stories, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)
