Sam Raimi does not direct a ton of movies. He’s released just three features since he wrapped up the Spider-Man trilogy in 2007. And of those three movies, only one of them was a true out-and-out horror movie: 2009’s Drag Me to Hell. (The other two were the Wizard of Oz prequel Oz the Great and Powerful) and the Doctor Strange sequel In the Multiverse of Madness. Not necessarily bad, but also not quite the sort of thing only Sam Raimi can make.)

So a new horror film from the director of The Evil Dead and Army of Darkness is a legitimate cinematic event. Even better, the trailer for his first horror movie in 16 years, Send Help, looks fantastic, a battle of wills between two people (played by Rachel McAdams and Dylan O‘Brien) stranded on a desert island. Back in civilized society he was her boss, and a bad one at that. But after a horrific plane crash (and a bad injury to O‘Brien’s character), she’s the one in charge now. So what happens next?

Watch the Send Help trailer below to see a little of what’s in store...

The vibes here feel like a cross between Cast Away and Misery, and let me tell you, that sounds like a fabulous combo, especially when directed by Sam Raimi. There’s a poster for the film as well.

Here is Send Help’s official synopsis:

Linda Liddle (Rachel McAdams) and Bradley Preston (Dylan O’Brien), two colleagues who find themselves stranded on a deserted island after they are the only survivors of a plane crash. On the island, they must overcome past grievances and work together to survive, but ultimately, it becomes an unsettling and darkly humorous battle of wills and wits to make it out alive.

Send Help is scheduled to open in theaters on January 30, 2026.

