Baby Yoda Is the Best-Selling Funko Pop Ever

Funko makes hundreds of Pops — maybe thousands at this point. They have made Pops of some of the biggest sports and entertainment figures in history. You pretty much name it, they’ve made it into a little collectible with a giant head. But apparently one Pop stands above the rest — and it hasn’t even been released yet.

That would be the Pop of “The Child,” better known to his legions of fans as Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian. There are two different Pops of Baby Yoda; a standard sized one and a big’un. And according to this tweet from Funko, he’s the company’s best seller in history:

O’Brien calls the state of things with The Child on top “absolutely bananas.” Which it is when, you consider the sheer number of toys the company has made — and the fact that these are all pre-orders because the things aren’t even technically on sale yet.

It just goes to show that there are upsides to making the public wait. Lucasfilm was so focused on preserving the secrets of Baby Yoda that they didn’t have the usual compliment of merchandise available at the launch of The Mandalorian. That stoked demand even higher than it already would have been for the cutest widdle alien in Star Wars history. Both Baby Yoda Pops are currently sold out on Amazon, but you might be able to find it available at other online retailers. It’s expected to officially go on sale in May.