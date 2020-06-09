The ‘Bill and Ted Face the Music’ Trailer Is An Excellent Reunion

This trailer is, in a word, excellent.

For the first time since 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are back as Ted “Theodore” Logan and Bill S. Preston Esq. They return in Bill & Ted Face the Music, with our heroes still trying to write the song that will unite humanity and save the world. When it never arrives, Bill and Ted decide to take matters into their own hands and travel into the future to steal the song from themselves after they’ve already written it. In the future they meet... themselves. As extremely shredded convicts.

Everybody got that? Watch the trailer here:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William "Bill" S. Preston Esq. and Theodore "Ted" Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends - to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.

There is also an extremely not-bogus poster for the film:

Orion

Bill & Ted Face the Music is scheduled to open in theaters on August 21.