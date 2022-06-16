Ana de Armas Becomes Marilyn Monroe in the ‘Blonde’ Trailer

Netflix’s film about movie icon Marilyn Monroe has already garnered numerous headlines over its supposedly explicit content. Unless the company’s plans change, it is expected to be the first NC-17 rated movie Netflix has ever produced.

All that attention came without anyone actually seeing a moment of the film, but now Blonde’s first trailer is here. It doesn’t give much indication of the movie’s racy content, but it certainly looks gorgeous — and Ana de Armas looks just like Monroe. Her hair and makeup (and her face when she turns on Mornoe’s megawatt smile) is absolutely uncanny.

The film is not strictly a biography of Monroe; it’s based on a novel by Joyce Carol Oates that was not intended to be a factual representation of her life and career. It’s not clear yet how close the Blonde movie will follow the book or Monroe’s real life.

Netflix also released several more first-look images from the film. This really does look gorgeous (to say nothing of de Armas herself):

Here is Blonde’s official synopsis:

Based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, Blonde boldly reimagines the life of one of Hollywood's most enduring icons, Marilyn Monroe. From her volatile childhood as Norma Jeane, through her rise to stardom and romantic entanglements, Blonde blurs the lines of fact and fiction to explore the widening split between her public and private selves. Written and directed by Andrew Dominik, the film boasts a cast led by Ana de Armas and featuring Bobby Cannavale, Adrien Brody, Julianne Nicholson, Xavier Samuel and Evan Williams.

Blonde premieres on Netflix on September 23.

