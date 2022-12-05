Bong Joon-ho’s ‘Parasite’ Follow-Up to Star Robert Pattinson

It’s been three years since Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite became a monumental international hit on the way to winning the first Best Picture Academy Award for a non-English-language film. There have been a lot of articles about what Bong might do next, and a bunch of potential projects that have been announced or rumored. But here is a pretty definite confirmation of what will be his official Parasite follow-up.

Today, Warner Bros. announced that Bong was teaming with The Batman star Robert Pattinson for Mickey 17. Although the movie doesn’t come out for almost a year and a half, they also shared the very first teaser for the film. You can watch it below:

Warner Bros. offered no details about the plot, but the movie is based on the sci-fi novel Mickey7 by Edward Ashton. Here is its official synopsis:

Mickey7 is an Expendable: a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonize the ice world Niflheim. Whenever there’s a mission that’s too dangerous—even suicidal—the crew turns to Mickey. After one iteration dies, a new body is regenerated with most of his memories intact. After six deaths, Mickey7 understands the terms of his deal…and why it was the only colonial position unfilled when he took it. On a fairly routine scouting mission, Mickey7 goes missing and is presumed dead. By the time he returns to the colony base, surprisingly helped back by native life, Mickey7’s fate has been sealed. There’s a new clone, Mickey8, reporting for Expendable duties. The idea of duplicate Expendables is universally loathed, and if caught, they will likely be thrown into the recycler for protein. Mickey7 must keep his double a secret from the rest of the colony. Meanwhile, life on Niflheim is getting worse. The atmosphere is unsuitable for humans, food is in short supply, and terraforming is going poorly. The native species are growing curious about their new neighbors, and that curiosity has Commander Marshall very afraid. Ultimately, the survival of both lifeforms will come down to Mickey7.

Bong Joon-ho’s Mickey 17 is scheduled to open in theaters on March 29, 2024.