The top-grossing film in the U.S. in 2025 was A Minecraft Movie, which earned $423.9 million in theaters. Disney’s Lilo & Stitch was right behind it with $423.7 million, followed by Superman ($354.1 million), Jurassic World: Rebirth ($339.6 million), and Wicked: For Good ($296.9 million and counting).

All of these movies earned decent reviews from critics, and one in particular scored really positive responses from teenagers who like screaming “CHICKEN JOCKEY!” in crowded public spaces. But a lot of 2025 movies received positive reviews, and only a handful of them managed to translate their critical acclaim into financial success. It became an all-too-common pattern this year; Good press followed by bad ticket sales followed by shellshocked reporting on the disastrous weekend box-office numbers. Heck, even the once-bulletproof Marvel Cinematic Universe produced a well-reviewed flop this year.

Sadly, audiences appear increasingly content to stay at home and wait for all but the biggest of movies to emerge on streaming. That lends a certain utility to a list like this one of good movies that bombed in theaters in 2025. If you didn’t see them on the big screen — and the numbers I’m looking at on Box Office Mojo suggest you didn’t — you can catch up with them on Disney+ or Netflix or any number of digital retailers.

(Note here that “bomb” is a relative term. If a little movie grosses $20 million, that might be considered a huge success; if a major studio release with A-list stars earns the same amount, it will likely be considered a failure. So the amount that these “bombs” grossed varies wildly. But in every case, these films performed well below expectations — and their production and marketing budgets.)

The Best Box Office Bombs of 2025 These films flopped in theaters — but they deserved better.

