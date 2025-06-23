Is it just me or is 2025 flying by? Where have the last six months gone? How it is already the end of June?

I don’t know. But I do know that I have already seen a bunch of really good movies so far in 2025, along with at least one or two stone-cold modern classics. Below, I’ve done something literally no film critic in history has ever thought to do: I made a list of my ten favorites, ranked in ascending order so my absolutely top movie appears at the bottom.

(Why no one ever tried this before me, I have no idea. What can I say? I’m an innovator.)

Bear in mind that with two young children and soul-breaking deadlines bearing down on me at all times, I did miss a handful of titles from the first half of the year. (#1 on that list would be Materialists, directed by Celine Song, whose Past Lives was one of my favorite titles of 2023.) I give you my word that I will catch up with that any and all top-rated titles from January to June before making my final list in December.

Still, even with the titles I missed, I had more good movies too chose from than could fit into a top ten, including the lovely little indie drama Bonjour Tristesse and the decidedly-not little or indie F1. The world may be a mess, but there are still more good movies than I have time to watch. But I’m doing my best.

The Best Movies of 2025 So Far It’s already been a great year for movies.

