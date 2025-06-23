The Best Movies of 2025 So Far
Is it just me or is 2025 flying by? Where have the last six months gone? How it is already the end of June?
I don’t know. But I do know that I have already seen a bunch of really good movies so far in 2025, along with at least one or two stone-cold modern classics. Below, I’ve done something literally no film critic in history has ever thought to do: I made a list of my ten favorites, ranked in ascending order so my absolutely top movie appears at the bottom.
(Why no one ever tried this before me, I have no idea. What can I say? I’m an innovator.)
Bear in mind that with two young children and soul-breaking deadlines bearing down on me at all times, I did miss a handful of titles from the first half of the year. (#1 on that list would be Materialists, directed by Celine Song, whose Past Lives was one of my favorite titles of 2023.) I give you my word that I will catch up with that any and all top-rated titles from January to June before making my final list in December.
Still, even with the titles I missed, I had more good movies too chose from than could fit into a top ten, including the lovely little indie drama Bonjour Tristesse and the decidedly-not little or indie F1. The world may be a mess, but there are still more good movies than I have time to watch. But I’m doing my best.
