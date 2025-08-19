‘Superman’ VFX Supervisor Optimistic About Robert Pattinson’s Batman Joining DCU

Superman and The Batman may take place in two separate DC worlds, but that doesn’t mean a future crossover couldn’t be in the cards.

In a new interview with ScreenRant, Superman special effects supervisor Guy Williams revealed he could envision Superman’s David Corenswet and The Batman’s Robert Pattinson meeting on screen someday in the new DC Universe, with the right filmmaker at the helm.

“I would say yes ... You've got to understand, directors are some of the most amazing creative people in the world. Their job is to figure out how to take a concept that barely holds in your brain and turn it into a two-hour story that you can see,” Williams shared.

Even though 2022’s The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves, technically doesn’t take place in the new DCU, but rather its own universe, Williams said a talented director could certainly “figure out” how to make the two worlds collide on screen in a way that would make sense.

“I guarantee you that there's a handful of directors out there that could figure out how to tie those two together and make it work,” he said.

While Superman and The Batman have two very different tonal atmospheres, and the latter takes place in a more grounded reality where superpowers don’t appear to exist (at this point, anyway), Williams explained there could be “beauty” in the contrast between the two films’ worlds.

“There are movies that do that all the time, where you have a horrific movie and, all of a sudden, the guy looks out to the water and sees a moment of beauty, and it reminds him that the world's [beautiful.] I totally see that you could tie those two together,” Williams said.

The Batman Part II is scheduled to begin shooting in the spring of 2026.

The sequel to Reeves’ dark superhero film is scheduled to hit theaters on October 1, 2027. The first movie grossed more than $772 million worldwide.

The Batman star Robert Pattinson will reprise his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman in the flick, with Colin Farrell set to return as Oswald “Oz” Cobb/the Penguin.

The sequel is currently in the pre-production stage. Reeves finalized the film’s script back in June.

The Batman Part II was originally scheduled for release in 2025. However, the film suffered a number of delays including the 2023 Hollywood labor disputes and script-related issues.

