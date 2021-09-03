The Borg Queen Will Return on ‘Star Trek: Picard’

Star Trek: Picard has found their new Borg Queen. Season 2 of the Paramount+ show will see Annie Wersching joining the cast as the ominous cyborg leader. Wersching is perhaps best known for her role as Renee Walker in 24, as well as her time on Bosch and Marvel's Runaways. She will join the existing ensemble cast of Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Jeri Ryan, Orla Brady and Brent Spiner.

The Borg Queen, who is the powerful head of a group of aliens with a collective hive mind, has previously been played by Alice Krige in Star Trek: First Contact and Susanna Thompson in Star Trek: Voyager. Now, Wersching will bring the character to life, appearing throughout Season 2 as a recurring character.

Following Season 1’s debut on Paramount+, showrunner Michael Chabon stepped down to produce a limited series based on the bestselling novel The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier and Clay. Therefore, Akiva Goldsman and Terry Matalas have taken over as co-showrunners. The second season of Star Trek: Picard will continue to follow Stewart’s beloved captain on a new galactic adventure. A teaser trailer released last April touts the return of a classic Star Trek character, John de Lancie’s Q.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Season 3 of Star Trek: Picard was filmed back-to-back with Season 2. However, CBS has yet to officially order a third season of the sci-fi show. Until then, we can expect Season 2 to arrive on Paramount+ in 2022.

